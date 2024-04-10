Complaint filed against Wani, Harsh for ‘misusing’ Panther Party’s name

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 9

A formal complaint has been lodged before the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, against J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani and former minister Harsh Dev Singh for allegedly misusing the name of the J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP). The complaint has been filed by Vilakshan Singh, president of J&K National Panthers Party (Bhim).

The Election Commission of India, through its order dated March 20, had frozen the name of the party (JKNPP) and had debarred all groups affiliated with the party from using its name. “Despite this clear directive, it came to the notice of leaders of JKNPP (Bhim) that Harsh Dev Singh has purported himself as the chairman of the JKNPP in a meeting with Vikar Rasool Wani. Wani has published a Facebook post in which he described Harsh Dev Singh as chairman of J&K National Panthers Party and the said description was not objected to or rebutted by Harsh Dev Singh,” said Vilakshan.

ECI had given a temporary name J&K National Panthers Party (Bhim) to the party to contest Lok Sabha elections after Vilakshan and Harsh Dev claimed chairmanship of the group.

Vilakshan said this alleged unauthorised projection of authority by Harsh Dev Singh and any associated actions, particularly promises of support to any alliance on behalf of JKNPP, stand in direct violation of the Election Commission’s order.

Vilakshan, in the complaint filed by him, has requested the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, to take stern and immediate action against Vikar Rasool Wani and Harsh Dev Singh.

