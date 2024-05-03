Complete pending infra works: J&K L-G to officials

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 2

Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM package employees.

A government statement here said Sinha took appraisal of the progress of transit accommodations across the Kashmir.

He directed the officials to accelerate the pace of work and complete the construction and associated infrastructure, approach roads, water and power supply and other basic amenities.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and others.

Saving lives

L-G Manoj Sinha flagged off the “Mission Save Lives JK Tour 2024” from Raj Bhawan on Thursday

He praised the efforts of the Kashmir Road Safety Foundation in raising awareness on road safety and safe driving

“Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024” will cover all districts of J&K and spread awareness about the importance of road safety

