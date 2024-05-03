Complete pending infra works: J&K L-G to officials

Srinagar, May 2
Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with senior officials and reviewed the ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for PM package employees.
A government statement here said Sinha took appraisal of the progress of transit accommodations across the Kashmir.
He directed the officials to accelerate the pace of work and complete the construction and associated infrastructure, approach roads, water and power supply and other basic amenities.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and others.
Saving lives
- L-G Manoj Sinha flagged off the “Mission Save Lives JK Tour 2024” from Raj Bhawan on Thursday
- He praised the efforts of the Kashmir Road Safety Foundation in raising awareness on road safety and safe driving
- “Mission Save Lives J&K Tour 2024” will cover all districts of J&K and spread awareness about the importance of road safety
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground