Complete projects in time, officials directed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 31

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen VK Singh, on Monday visited Doda as a part of the ongoing public outreach programme. He reviewed the progress of different projects going on in the region and also took a detailed review of package-wise progress on alternate National Highway 244.

During his visit to various ongoing development projects, Gen Singh instructed the executing agencies to stick to the timeline and ensure the completion of NH-244 and other projects within the given time frame.

The minister also directed the district administration to send details of bottlenecks if any, such as forest clearance or non-acquisition of land, so that the same could be taken up with the authorities concerned for early redressal.

The minister also inspected the work on the Khellani tunnel. He was informed that 36% of the work on both the tubes had been completed and tentative date of completion of the tunnel project was April 24. Gen Singh directed the engineers to get the expertise and use contemporary technology to give public a state-of-the-art infrastructure without harming the ecology of the area.

The minister also inaugurated the link road to Nai Dangri, constructed by the PWD, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.91 crore. He also laid the foundation stone of a water supply project built at an estimated cost of Rs 422.69 lakh, benefiting Shahpura and Malnai villages.