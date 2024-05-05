Complete Smart City projects in time-bound manner: Chief Secy

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 4

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar city to take on-spot appraisal of progress on execution of several Smart City works being executed there.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL); Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; SSP, Srinagar; SP, City Traffic; VC LCMA; MD KPDCL; besides other officers concerned from civil and police administration accompanied the Chief Secretary.

Prominent projects Development of pedestrian walkway and cycle track along Nishat Sathu

Dal lakefront development along Northern Foreshore Road

Improvement and upgrade of Shalimar Canal

Improvement and upgrade of Nishat Bagh Precinct

Upgrade of Jehangir Chowk Junction

Construction of Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park

Dulloo visited several locations in the Civil Lines area of the city including Boulevard Road and Mughal Garden precincts currently being upgraded by SSCL. He reviewed the proportion of works completed so far, besides taking stock of remaining works to be completed within the set timeframe. He maintained that these works, being done in the busiest parts of the city, need to be completed in the least possible timeframe.

He emphasised close monitoring of these works by the senior functionaries of SSCL to ensure quality and timely completion of these vital projects. He asked about the utility of each of these ongoing works and their impact on the tourism and social aspects of the city.

The prominent projects which were visited by the Chief Secretary included development of Pedestrian Walkway and Cycle Track along Nishat Sathu, Dal Lakefront development along Northern Foreshore Road, improvement and upgradation of Shalimar Canal, improvement and upgradation of Nishat Bagh Precinct, upgradation of Jehangir Chowk Junction and construction of Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park.

At Nishat Sathu, CEO SSCL, Owais Ahmad, informed the Chief Secretary that it is a 2-km long pedestrian walkway and cycling corridor having plazas with gazebos and seating steps towards the lake waters besides a cycle docking station and utility rationalisation in the area with improvement in drainage system.

While visiting Lakefront along Northern Foreshore Road, Dulloo was apprised that the project features 5.10 km long dedicated two-way cycle track having wide pedestrian walkway, tactile flooring for specially-abled, kerb ramps for universal access, seating spaces and bollards, high-quality illumination besides other unique amenities for the visitors likely to be completed in the month of May 2024.

At Shalimar Canal, Dulloo was informed that nearly 70 per cent work has been completed and the project is slated to be handed over in the month of June. It was added that the project work constitutes improvement of Shalimar Bagh frontage, visitor amenities, improvement of canal edges, seating and planters along the canal, wooden arch bridges for pedestrians, cafeterias and restaurants near Foreshore Road, new visitor zone with viewing tower at Dal Lake besides other facilities.

The Chief Secretary also visited Nishat Bagh precinct which was said to be 70 percent complete and likely to be handed over for public use by June this year.

At Jehangir Chowk Junction improvement site, it was informed that 60 percent work has been completed on the project till now and is set to be completed within the deadline of June itself.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar