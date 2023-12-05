Complete welfare projects on time: DDC chairman

Jammu, December 4
Doda’s District Development Council (DDC) chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal today presided over a meeting of the council and took a comprehensive review of the developmental works in the district.
Those present in the meeting included DDC vice chairperson Sangeeta Rani, Block Development Council (BDC) chairpersons, DDC councillors and officials of different departments.
It was informed that 308 works under DDC grants were going on in the district involving an amount of Rs 4.70 crore. The works are under execution by the Rural Development Department, Jal Shakti, JPDCL, Forest, PWD, Health and Ground Water Department.
During the meeting, the DDC chairman took a comprehensive review of the physical and financial progress of different departments under various schemes and sought up-to-date status in this regard.
The councillors provided inputs on the ongoing developmental works in their areas with bottlenecks hampering execution of some of the important public works.
DDC chairman issued directions to the authorities concerned for taking appropriate measures to remove the hindrances and ensure the projects are completed and dedicated for public use in time.
Speaking in the meeting, the DDC chairman urged the officials and councillors to synchronise their efforts and ensure efficient delivery of public services for inclusive development in the district. He asked the officers to provide the public with all basic amenities. The chairman laid thrust on speeding up the pace of execution of works in a time-bound manner. He also asked them to be proactive towards resolving the public grievances in a time-bound manner.
