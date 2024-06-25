Congress, Apni Party attack J&K administration for power, water shortage

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 24

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has come under attack from political parties over the issue of water and power shortage in the region amid the soaring mercury.

Congress leaders criticised the UT administration for its failure to provide regular power supply during peak summers due to which people were suffering. J&K Congress general secretary (org) Narinder Gupta expressed serious concern over the long scheduled and unscheduled power cuts and scarcity of drinking water in both urban and rural areas of Jammu district. He said that UT administration and Centre government have failed to meet the requirement of power leaving the people on their own. “A vast majority of people can’t afford invertors for power back-up. As the electricity goes off, the aged, ailing and children are worst hit in the situation,” he said.

Gupta stressed that the water supply is directly related to the supply of power. “When there is shortage of power, the water supply will be automatically affected. The people of Jammu, especially in urban areas, are facing acute drinking water shortage,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh said the drinking water crisis has deepened in Kandi belt as Jal Shakti Department has failed to augment supply. “The water supply scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, that was aimed to provide drinking water has not been implemented on the ground,” he said, citing complaints from the locals.

