Congress, Azad condemn Reasi bus terror attack

New Delhi, June 9

The Congress on Sunday condemned the gruesome terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims that resulted in the loss of nine lives and said the incident reflects the true picture of the worrying security situation in J&K.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said: “Even while PM Narendra Modi and his NDA government get sworn in and heads of several countries are in the country, a dastardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims has resulted in loss of lives of at least 10 Indians. We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our national security,” he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the cowardly terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shivkhodi temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was extremely saddening. Former CM and DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the terror attack. Taking to X, Azad said: “Strongly condemn the terror attack on the pilgrim bus in Ransoo, Reasi.” — Agencies

Peace claims hollow All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) government rings hollow. India stands united against terrorism. — Mallikarjun Kharge, Cong chief

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Reasi