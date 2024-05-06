Congress condemns attack, vows support for counter-terrorism efforts after LS results

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

Asserting that after Lok Sabha election results, the Congress and INDIA bloc partners would leave no stone unturned in strengthening counter-terrorism efforts J&K, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday voiced deep concern over the terrorist attack on an IAF convoy in Surankote of J&K on Saturday.

Slamming the escalating trend of terror strikes in the hilly Rajouri-Poonch areas near the LoC, Ramesh strongly condemned the attack, which claimed the life of one air force soldier and left four others wounded.

In a post on his X account, Ramesh emphasised the worrying spike in terrorist activities targeting security personnel in the region. He said: “We strongly and unequivocally condemn this dastardly terror attack and join the nation in unitedly standing together against terrorism.”

The Congress leader expressed grave concern over the loss of lives in the Rajouri-Poonch area, noting that since January 1, 2023, 25 security personnel and eight innocent civilians had fallen victim to such attacks. This surge stood in stark contrast to the period between 2007 and 2014, during which there were no major incidents of terrorism in the region.

He outlined a comprehensive approach, which includes empowering the political class and civil society to stand united against terrorism, transcending religious and ethnic affiliations. Ramesh stressed the importance of collective societal deterrence against terrorists in the vast and hilly Rajouri-Poonch region, making all stakeholders equal partners in efforts towards peace and security.

The Congress leader’s remarks come at a time of heightened tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces continue to grapple with the persistent threat of terrorism. The Surankote attack serves as a grim reminder of the challenges faced by the region, emphasizing the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace.

