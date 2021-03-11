Congress demands statehood for J&K

PTI

Jammu, June 2

The two-day ‘Nav Sankalp Shivar’ of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) concluded at Patnitop near here, with the party reiterating its demand for restoration of statehood with constitutional safeguards for protection of land and jobs to the people.

The party also rejected the Delimitation Commission’s report and said the report in the present form amounted to strategically rigging the next Assembly elections. The issues were raised as the party passed a number of resolutions during the marathon meeting at Patnitop in Udhampur district, which was attended by top brass of the party from all parts of J&K, a party spokesperson said.

He said the ‘Nav Sankalp Shiver’, which was also attended by AICC incharge of J&K Rajni Patil, held threadbare discussions on various issues, including the current political and security situation.