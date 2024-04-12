Congress discriminated against SC/STs & refugees: Jitendra Singh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

In a scathing attack on Congress, Union Minister and BJP candidate from Udhampur constituency Jitendra Singh accused the party of following an appeasement policy and opposing the rights of OBCs, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and refugees.

Addressing public meetings during the election campaign in the Udhampur Panchayat and urban areas, Jitendra Singh said, “It was because of the discriminatory approach of the successive Congress governments that for 60 to 70 years after independence, the Valmikis did not get their citizenship rights and were also denied the opportunity to apply for jobs equivalent to their qualifications or merit.”

He said, “It was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, the constitutional changes were brought about, and Valmikis in J&K today have an equal opportunity to aspire for the highest level of placement depending upon their merit, aptitude, and hard work.”

Asking the Congress to make its position clear, he said the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency had been represented by Congress candidates for several years and decades before 2014, but they deliberately denied the genuine rights.

Singh recalled and alleged that the Congress has a long history of giving lip service to SCs only to secure their votes, “but on the ground, it has always worked against the interests of the community. So much so, it is the Congress that was responsible for the defeat of Baba Sahab Ambedakar in the Lok Sabha election.”

“It is a unique case that for more than six decades after having moved over to India following the Partition of the subcontinent in 1947, the refugees coming from West Pakistan were not given citizenship rights by the Congress governments, even though the same section of society produced two Prime Ministers namely Inder Kumar Gujral and Dr Manmohan Singh who had chosen to settle in parts of India other than J&K,” Singh said.

