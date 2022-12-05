Congress focusing on Chenab region to counter Ghulam Nabi Azad

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 4

While former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is consolidating his vote bank in the Chenab valley, the colloquial reference to Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts, Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani, earlier a loyalist of Azad, seems to be following the campaign trail of the senior leader. After Azad left the party in August this year, Wani was made the J&K Congress’ chief.

After forming Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in September, Azad has been touring towns and villages in the Chenab valley. Wani too has visited Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban time and against since his appointment as the party’s chief of the Union Territory.

The Congress has held some of the major rallies in the Chenab valley region during the past sometime, indicating the party has been trying to counter Azad ahead of reports that Assembly polls will be held early next year.

Wani criticised Azad at a party convention on Thursday in Bhalessa of Doda, which is also the hometown of Azad. “He (Azad) was made MP and also Union minister. He was also appointed as the J&K CM by the Congress. But he is thankless and his chapter is now closed,” said Wani.

The Congress held conventions in Kishtwar, Bhaderwah and Banihal recently. Although Wani also visited other districts of J&K, his focus on the Chenab valley region remained in the limelight due to the influence of Azad in the area.

Former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma said the party was getting a positive response in Chenab valley. “It indicates people are not ready to listen to Ghulam Nabi Azad. People are annoyed with Azad due to which they were coming in hordes to the Congress events. Wani himself belongs to the Chenab valley so his focus on the region should not be surprising,” he said.

Another leader, who did not want to be named, said Wani was a known figure in Chenab region with a little popularity in other districts so he was focusing on the region and would increase activities in other parts ahead of elections. “Countering Azad, who was the face of the Congress in J&K, will be a task for Wani,” the leader added.

Interestingly, the rallies of Azad in the region are also getting a positive response.

