Congress for white paper on Pulwama attack

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

The 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, is set to return to haunt the Modi government, with the Congress working to make it a rallying point for Opposition parties. Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik’s allegation that the Centre’s reluctance to airlift CRPF personnel gave an opportunity to terrorists to strike has created a flutter in the political circles.

‘Govt must answer’ The Congress says the government should provide answers to questions such as what were the “intelligence failures” in the Pulwama attack and why the CRPF troops were denied aircraft.

The Congress on Tuesday said the government should come out with a white paper on the Pulwama attack, answering what were the “intelligence failures” and why troops were denied aircraft.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the party did not make any political statement over an incident like Pulwama in 2019, but had to raise this issue as concerns have been expressed by former Army Chief Gen Shankar Roychowdhury (retd) in an interview. The Congress held a press conference here by Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd) and Wing Commander Anuma Acharya (retd), both associated with the party.

“General Roychowdhury says the primary responsibility behind the loss of lives in Pulwama rests on the government. What responsibilities have been fixed for Doval, then Home Minister Rajnath Singh and PM?” Col Chaudhry and Wing Commander Acharya asked.