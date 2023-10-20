Congress forms various committees in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, October 20
The Congress on Friday announced formation of various committees for the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit (J&KPCC).
Tariq Hameed Kacrra will head the Political Affairs Committee, while members of the PAC include former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz.
The AICC in-charge, PCC president and working president will be permanent invitees of PAC.
The 25-member Pradesh Election Committee will be headed by the PCC president as Chairman.
Tara Chand will be Chairman of the 21-member Campaign Committee.
PCC president and working president will be permanent invitees in the Campaign Committee.
Nine-member Disciplinary Action Committee will be headed by G N Monga as Chairman.
Peerzada Mohd Sayeed is Chairman of the 13-member Coordination Committee. PCC president and working president will be permanent invitees of the committee.
The Manifesto Committee consisting of nine members will be headed by Saifuddin Soz.
Ten-member Publicity and Publication Committee will be headed by Mula Ram.
