Congress J&K incharge to visit Jammu on January 5

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 1

Newly appointed All India Congress Committee in-charge for J&K affairs, Bharatsinh Solanki, will visit Jammu on January 5 and address a party convention to gear up for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also to press the government for early Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. AICC general secretary GA Mir will accompany him.

Wani asked party leaders to mobilise prominent workers of adjoining districts and block functionaries to attend the convention, which will be attended by all senior functionaries of the party.

“The party shall hold a threadbare discussion to gear up for the Lok Sabha poll preparations and start mobilisation of cadres and go to the masses,” Wani said.

#Congress #Jammu #Lok Sabha