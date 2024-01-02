Congress J&K incharge to visit Jammu on January 5

Jammu, January 1
Newly appointed All India Congress Committee in-charge for J&K affairs, Bharatsinh Solanki, will visit Jammu on January 5 and address a party convention to gear up for upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also to press the government for early Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. AICC general secretary GA Mir will accompany him.
Wani asked party leaders to mobilise prominent workers of adjoining districts and block functionaries to attend the convention, which will be attended by all senior functionaries of the party.
“The party shall hold a threadbare discussion to gear up for the Lok Sabha poll preparations and start mobilisation of cadres and go to the masses,” Wani said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite to study emission from celestial objects
India second nation to set up observatory in space for resea...
GST collection rises by 10% to Rs 1.64L cr in Dec
For 7th month, intake above Rs 1.60 lakh crore