Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds interaction with youngsters in Kargil

Former Congress chief scheduled to address a public meeting on Friday in poll-bound Kargil before returning to Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a child during his visit to Ladakh. PTI



Kargil, August 24

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an interaction with a group of youths after he reached Kargil town on Thursday evening on the last leg of his over week-long tour of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The former Congress president is scheduled to address a public meeting on Friday in poll-bound Kargil before returning to Delhi, senior Congress leader and former legislator Asgar Ali Karbalai said.

The election to 26 seats of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, is slated for September 10 and the counting of votes will be held four days later.

After an overnight stay at Padam in Zanskar Tehsil of Kargil, the 53-year-old Gandhi reached Kargil town late this afternoon, riding on his motorcycle. He was accorded a warm welcome by a massive crowd who chanted slogans in praise of “Bharat Jodo” and the Congress leader.

Later, he interacted with the youngsters for one-hour from 5 pm at a special programme organised by the local Congress unit, Karbalai told PTI.

He said more than 1,000 youths turned up and highlighted their problems including joblessness.

Gandhi assured them that he and his party members would become their voice in Parliament and ensure justice with them.

Gandhi talked about the party’s victory in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and also exuded confidence about the party’s win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as state polls later this year, Karbalai said.

He termed the interaction between Gandhi and the youth a “historic moment” and said the people of Kargil were all praise for the efforts of the Congress leader to safeguard democracy and secularism in the country by exposing “divisive forces and hatemongers”.

“Gandhi’s visit has nothing to do with the local elections in Kargil. He is not here to campaign for the party candidates. He has a larger goal to remove hatred and spread love,” Karbalai said.

Earlier, Gandhi shared several pictures about his journey from Zanskar to Kargil including the one with a group of security personnel on the foothills of a mountain with a captain “on our frontiers stand the brave children of Bharat Mata – ready to take on any challenge for her sake. A look into their eyes, a heartfelt conversation, or a glimpse into their lives is enough to leave you inspired for a lifetime”.

Gandhi went round almost all famous places including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar on the motorcycle during his Ladakh trip which started on August 17 initially for two days. He later extended his tour which Congress termed an extension of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 7, 2022 to January 30, 2023.

“Bharat Jodo is deeply rooted in every Indian’s heart and mind. The resonating chant of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ echoing through the streets of Leh serves as a strong example of this unity. No power can suppress this voice, brimming with affection and camaraderie,” Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, wrote on his social media account after meeting enthusiastic supporters in Leh town earlier this week.

This was the first visit of Gandhi to Ladakh which was granted the status of Union territory after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also turned into a Union territory with its special status under Article 370 revoked.

