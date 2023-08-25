Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to join son Rahul in Srinagar on Saturday

Srinagar, August 25
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be reaching Srinagar on a two-day "personal visit" and will be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi next day, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said on Friday.
However, Wani said, the two senior leaders would have no political engagement or meeting with any party leaders in Srinagar during the "family tour".
Rahul has been in the Union Territory of Ladakh for the past one week and will be leaving for Srinagar after addressing a public rally in Kargil on Friday morning, the JKPCC president told PTI.
He said he would be joined by his mother Sonia Gandhi on Saturday.
Rahul reached Ladakh on August 2, his first visit to the region which was granted UT status after being carved out from Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
Over the past one week, Rahul has gone round almost all famous places including Pangong lake, Nubra valley, Khardungla top, Lamayuru and Zanskar on his motorcycle before reaching Kargil on Thursday.
Another Congress leader said Rahul will be reaching Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district from Kargil in the afternoon before moving to Srinagar where he will be staying for two nights at a houseboat and a hotel.
#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi #Srinagar
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing
Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...
Tamil Nadu man tries to deliver child at home using YouTube videos, wife dies
A case under Section 174(3) of the CrPC has been registered,...