Congress leaders grabbed land from poor in Kathua, alleges Jitendra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 28

Attacking the Opposition, Union Minister and BJP candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency Jitendra Singh accused Congress leaders of grabbing land from the poor.

Addressing an election meeting in Kathua, Singh said: “For more than six decades, Congress leaders, including their elected representatives like MLAs and MPs, had made it a norm to threaten the poor and encroach upon their properties. Under the Congress, this culture became a countrywide phenomenon and the party did not spare even this region of Kathua, where people are innocent and dignified.”

“Soon after taking over as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi made it clear that he would not tolerate any kind of corruption and that all the wealth and land looted from the poor by the Congress leaders and their families would be recovered and deposited in the state exchequer to be utilised for the benefit of the needy,” the minister said.

Referring to Congress’ Udhampur candidate Choudhary Lal Singh, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, Singh said: “One after the other, all criminals, encroachers and land grabbers in the Congress are on their way to jail and periodically coming out on bail.”

The BJP leader said: “Kathua region was neglected by its Congress representatives because they were keen to appease their Kashmir-centric masters. As a result, this region suffered from continuous neglect and discrimination.”

“During the last 10 years, Kathua got Centrally-funded Government Medical College, engineering college under RUSA, passport office, north India’s first industrial biotech park, first homeopathic college, first seed processing plant, 4% reservation for youth along the International border and border bunkers among other facilities,” the minister said.

He claimed that Kathua was emerging as the nodal point of education, healthcare and trade in north India.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jammu #Kathua #Lok Sabha #Udhampur