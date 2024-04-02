Congress protests I-T notices, calls it ‘politically motivated’

Jammu, April 1
The Congress on Monday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against Income-Tax Department, terming the move of sending notices to the party by the department ‘politically motivated’ and ‘fabricated’.
The Congress workers raised slogans against I-T Department and denounced the freezing of accounts. They termed it a deliberate move to stop Congress party from campaigning during the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. They also displayed placards demonstrating their anger against the department.
Protesting leaders said, “ The BJP has sensed defeat before the Lok Sabha elections. Panicked, they have deputed various agencies, especially the ED and the I-T to threaten and stop Opposition from campaigning. Various other undemocratic measures are being adopted by the BJP due to fear and frustration, but the Congress won’t stop,” they said.
J&K Congress general secretaries Waseem Ahmad Shalla, Irfan Naqashbandi, DCC, Srinagar, president Imtiyaz Khan led the protest while other senior leaders including frontal organisations also participated.
A similar protest by the party was held in Jammu which was led by AICC in-charge for J&K Bharatsinh Solanki alongwith J&K party chief Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC joint secretary Manoj Yadav and working president of UT Raman Bhalla.
Raising the slogans against the Central Government and the I-T Department, the Congress leaders termed the notices by the I-T Department a ‘direct assault’ on the democracy.
