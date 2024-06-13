Congress questions Modi’s silence on attacks in Jammu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Jammu, June 12

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that congratulatory messages pouring in to compliment Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term as the Prime Minister have allegedly blinded him to the growing instances of terrorism in Kashmir.

In his post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Narendra Modi is busy responding to congratulatory messages and cannot even hear the cries of the families of the devotees who were brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said in a post in Hindi on X. There have been three separate terror incidents in the last three days in Reasi, Kathua and Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, “but the Prime Minister is still busy celebrating,” he said.

“The country is demanding answers to why those planning terrorist attacks are not caught?” Gandhi asked.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also issued a separate statement on the terror attacks in Kashmir. He said the BJP’s decision to not fight elections in Kashmir valley amounted to admission that the “Naya Kashmir” policy was an “abject failure”.

In a string of questions directed at Prime Minister Modi, Khera asked the PM whether it was true that the Pir Panjal Range has now become a hotbed of cross-border terrorism as over 35 soldiers have been killed by terrorists in that areas during last two years.

“Now, terror has spread to the neighbouring Reasi district, which was considered relatively peaceful,” Khera noted. Khera also asked Modi whether it was true that at least 19 major terror attacks have taken place on security installations, including CRPF camps, army camps, air force station and military stations.

“Is it not true that Modi govt invited the rogue ISI to investigate the Pathankot attack in 2016?” Khera further asked.

Oppn parties flay central govt over rising attacks

Opposition parties expressed their concern over the rising incidents of terrorism in Jammu region and criticised the Centre for its alleged failure to stop ultras from infiltrating into the Indian territory.

The J&K Congress condemned the series of terror attacks and questioned the sudden spurt in terror incidents, ahead of the starting of Amarnath Yatra, terming it to be worrisome. The party demanded firm action to check rising terrorism in the region. CPM leader MY Tarigami said, “The administration’s claims of normalcy starkly contrast with the ground reality. It’s crucial to conduct a comprehensive introspection for gaining a thorough understanding and effectively addressing the situation.”

Rattan Lal Gupta, provincial president of the NC, expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation and alleged that it was due to administration’s failure to effectively curb terrorism. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said these terror incidents aim to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu by targeting civilians and security forces./OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi