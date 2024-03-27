Congress rolls out 25 guarantees, vows to ensure ‘justice for all’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 26

All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir affairs Bharatsinh Solanki on Tuesday released ‘Paanch Nyay’ (five justices) carrying 25 guarantees for the UT residents ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The 25 guarantees have been divided into five broader categories — Hissedari Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Kisaan Nyay, Naari Nyay and Shramik Nyay (justice for various communities based on caste census, youth, famers, women and workers). Solanki said the Congress would provide justice to all under these categories. He said Rahul Gandhi took out a yatra through the length and breadth of the country for “feeling the pulse of people” and to fight to ensure justice for common people.

Major guarantees announced by the Congress include a social, economic and caste census; removal of 50 per cent cap on reservation for persons belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories through a constitutional amendment; legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), calculated as per the Swaminathan formula; stable import-export policy and 30 lakh new jobs under the Central Government.

The Congress further announced that it would bring in a law to completely end paper leaks; provide Rs 1 lakh per year for one woman in every poor family; double the number of hostels for working women; raise daily national minimum wage to Rs 400; and an Employment Guarantee Act for workers in urban areas.

Solanki said people of Jammu and Kashmir had suffered a lot under the BJP-led regime. The Congress had selected the best candidates to serve the public and represent them in the Parliament.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir have lost their identity, rights and status and there has been no democracy in the UT for over five years. It is time for people of Jammu and Kashmir to teach the BJP a lesson and take a decision for their better future and restore their statehood and other due rights,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Secretary Manoj Yadav, and Congress candidate from Jammu Lok Sabha seat Raman Bhalla, and party candidate from Udhampur Choudhary Lal Singh were also present on the occasion.

Wani slammed the BJP for ‘ruining’ Jammu and Kashmir as well as the future of the youth of this region. “The historic state has been downgraded into a UT and our rights to land and jobs have been snatched arbitrarily. The youth have lost jobs and people of all sections are suffering a lot, while the BJP claims that India is shining,” he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha