Congress set to take on BJP in Jammu; Rahul, Priyanka to lead campaign

Srinagar, March 30

In the electoral battle for Jammu and Kashmir, the fight narrows on the two crucial seats in Jammu — Udhampur-Kathua and the Jammu-Reasi seats. While the BJP mounts a fierce campaign, the Congress refuses to remain passive. Pledging to put up a strong fight, the party has rallied heavyweights, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to lead its charge in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party on Saturday released a list of 27 star campaigners. The leaders to campaign in Jammu include Sonia Gandhi, Ambika Soni, Sachin Pilot, and Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

There were six Lok Sabha constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. In the 2014 general elections, the National Conference won three seats in Kashmir, the BJP two in Jammu, and one in Ladakh.

However, after abrogation of Article 370, bifurcation of J&K, and delimitation of 2022, J&K now has five Lok Sabha seats: Udhampur-Doda, Jammu-Reasi, Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri.

While the BJP has announced sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma as its candidate for the Jammu-Reasi seat, the Congress has announced J&K unit’s working president and former minister Raman Bhalla.

The active involvement of senior political leaders, including Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, from the National Conference is anticipated to significantly enhance Congress’s electoral prospects, particularly in mobilising support for Raman Bhalla in the region.

