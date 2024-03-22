 Congress targets Modi govt over Ladakh’s demand for statehood : The Tribune India

  J & K
  • Congress targets Modi govt over Ladakh’s demand for statehood

Congress targets Modi govt over Ladakh’s demand for statehood

Congress targets Modi govt over Ladakh’s demand for statehood

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary



Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 21

The Congress has targeted the BJP-led Central Government over the continuing agitation in Ladakh for inclusion of the Union Territory in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and grant of statehood for the UT.

In a statement, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Since February 3, “when there was a complete shutdown of Ladakh by the locals. The people of Ladakh have been protesting in large numbers against the Modi Sarkar’s heavy handed ‘rule by bureaucracy,’ which has made a mockery of local elected institutions.”

He said, “The courageous environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has brought agony of the people of Ladakh to national and global attention.”

Promise not fulfilled

Incidentally, the BJP had promised Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ten years after Prime Minister first took office, why is this issue still pending? — Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary

Jairam Ramesh also posed questions on X to the Central Government stating that the people were demanding constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, including statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “Incidentally, the BJP had promised Ladakh’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2020 Ladakh Hill Council polls. Does the Prime Minister have any intention of upholding his “Modi ki guarantee?” If not, why did he make the promise in the first place? Ten years after he first took office, why is this issue still pending?” Jairam questioned.

He further said, “Since the dissolution of the BJP-PDP government in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, the people of Ladakh have had no representation at the state-level. On August 5, 2019, by converting Ladakh into a separate UT without a Legislative Assembly, the Modi government closed the possibilities of any self-government for the people of Ladakh. What vision did the Prime Minister have for Ladakh when he declared it a separate Union Territory? Were the people of Ladakh ever consulted during the development of this vision?” he asked.

Ladakh is witnessing an agitation by different groups, especially Sonam Wangchuk, who is sitting on a fast for the past 16 days in favour of his demand for constitutional safeguards.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s governance, India has lost prime pastureland in Changthang plains in the north of Ladakh to Chinese encroachment. In addition to a national security crisis, this is also a serious socio-economic issue for the nomads of Ladakh. The Prime Minister, however, gave a clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, at the all-party meet on China, when he declared that not a single Chinese soldier had crossed over into the Indian territory. Two possibilities remain: either the people of Ladakh were lying when they claimed that their lands had been encroached upon by the Chinese PLA, or the Prime Minister of India was lying to the nation when he gave his clean chit to China.” Jairam said.

The Congress MP also said, “The proposed Ladakh Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2023 has suggested single-window clearance committees that has only government officials and an industry representative. No Council members, no civil society groups, and no panchayat representatives are part of these committees.”

“The document does not even lay out the environmental or cultural criteria for considering an industrial project, nor does it provide for any public consultation. In a sensitive ecosystem such as Ladakh, in a region populated by nomadic tribes and other sensitive demographic groups, what is the cynical motive that underlines this proposed Land Allotment Policy?” the Congress general secretaryfurther questioned.

