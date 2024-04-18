Congress’s canvassing low-key, star campaigners stay away

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 17

Even as the high-pitched campaign for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency ended on Wednesday, top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who were on the list of star campaigners for UT remained missing.

Congress is contesting against the BJP’s heavyweight Jitendra Singh who is the Union Minister and two-time MP from the constituency. Singh is eyeing third term. While top leaders of the saffron party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh campaigned for Udhampur seat, Congress sent only middle rung leaders for campaigning.

The list of Congress star campaigners for J&K included party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, among 27 other national leaders. However they may visit for second phase of election for Jammu Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls on April 26. Udhampur seat will go to polls on April 19.

While PM Modi visited Udhampur on April 12, Defence Minister visited Basohli in Kathua on April 15. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kathua town on April 10.

12 nominees in fray from Udhampur

A total of 12 candidates are in fray from Udhampur, which consists of 18 Assembly constituencies spread across Udhampur, Kathua, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

As many as 2,637 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, including 405 in Kishtwar, 529 in Doda, 348 in Ramban, 654 in Udhampur and 701 in Kathua districts

