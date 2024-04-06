Congress’s door-to-door poll campaign begins

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 5

All India Congress Committee secretary and co-incharge J&K affairs, Manoj Yadav, on Friday claimed that a wave of change has started in Jammu region against the BJP, which has rattled the top brass of the saffron party.

The AICC secretary, alongwith Congress candidate and working president Raman Bhalla, who is also the LS candidate from Jammu seat, released the ‘Nyay Patra’ of Congress at a press conference. AICC J&K Incharge Bharatsinh Solanki also launched party’s door-to-door campaign in Gandhinagar today.

Speaking on the occasion, Raman Bhalla hit out at the BJP saying that the party betrayed people of Jammu region in every sphere. “As a result, there is tremendous response to the Congress on both seats of Jammu division,” he said. He referred to the issues of refugee community and assured to fully support their demands.

“Every section of Jammu—be it youth, farmers, traders, workers, women—they all are suffering due to the bad policies of the BJP government,” said Bhalla. He said that door-to-door campaign will be intensified in all parts of the constituency to aware the masses “to teach a lesson to the BJP and its leaders, who did nothing for J&K people in ten years”.

