Congress’s Raman Bhalla files nomination from Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

Hundreds of Congress workers accompanied Raman Bhalla, who filed his nomination today from Jammu Parliamentary constituency. National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, AICC in-charge J&K Affairs Bharat Singh Solanki, and J&K party chief Vikar Rasool Wani, were also present.

The procession carrying flags started from near Maharaja Hari Singh Park and proceeded towards Shaheedi Chowk to the DC office. A large procession was seen all along the route.

Later, on the way back, while addressing a large gathering at Shaheedi Chowk, Solanki, he appealed to the people to vote for change and uproot the “dictatorial regime of the BJP”.

“The people’s participation in large numbers shows the mood of the people and claims that both Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Udhampur will be pocketed by the Congress party,” he said.

