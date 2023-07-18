Constructed 60 years ago, Bhaderwah bridge awaits repairs

PTI

Bhaderwah, July 17

A wooden footbridge, constructed over the Neeru river about six decades ago to provide surface link to several villages, is in a highly dilapidated condition and poses a risk to commuters, including students and elderly people.

The 38-metre-long bridge connecting more than five villages with Bhaderwah town near Rainda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district is in a shambles with both sides of its fencing and floor damaged at many places over the years.

Besides Rainda, which is located just one kilometre from Bhaderwah town, the residents of Dhumanda, Dalain, Thubba, Wazir Kotli and Chabcha depend on the bridge to travel outside their villages after it was constructed in 1962 using timber, including cedar from the nearby forests.

“For the past 20 years, villagers have been demanding a replacement for the damaged bridge that caters to over 2,000 people, many of whom use the bridge daily to reach their destinations and bring essentials like ration from the town,” Joginder Kumar (70), a resident of Rainda village, said.

Villagers said they have pleaded before the authorities several times to either replace the 61-year-old damaged bridge with the steel plated one, or at least repair it for the safety of schoolchildren. “Roads and Buildings Department officials have carried out surveys of the bridge more than 50 times in the past two decades, rekindling hope every time that we will get a safe bridge but unfortunately nothing happened on the ground,” Shri Krishan Sharma (68) said. Amit Kuma Sharma said they were fed up with false promises.

"It's really painful to be in a state of fear all the time, especially during rains when the water level in the Neeru river almost touches the surface of the bridge. We have no other option but to cross the bridge to reach the other side,” he said.

Mushtaq Ahmed Sheikh, assistant executive engineer, Roads and Buildings, Bhaderwah, admitted the old foot bridge was in a "very bad condition" and said they had already sent a detailed project report to NABARD worth Rs 2.15 crore for the construction of a motorable bridge on the river.

“The district administration has taken up the issue on top priority considering the safety of the people. As of now, we will send a team of engineers for safety checks and, if necessary, the bridge will be closed for people,” the officer said.