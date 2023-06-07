Construction of 30K-capacity Amarnath ‘yatri niwas’ gets underway in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 6

The construction of a ‘yatri niwas’, which can accommodate 30,000 devotees during the Amarnath pilgrimage, started in Jammu today.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed ‘puja’ before the commencement of the construction work of the ‘yatri niwas’ and National Disaster Mitigation Centre.

Rs 51-crore project at Majeen in Jammu, being developed by ONGC 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath shrine last year 120 additional bank branches were added last year to facilitate registration 542 branches across the country providing registration facility this year

The 'yatri niwas' is being developed in the Majeen area in Jammu under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) at a cost of Rs 51 crore.

Puri said the facility would provide accommodation 30,000 Amarnath pilgrims every year and would be particularly helpful for pilgrims from weaker sections. It would help in traffic management and ensure a seamless experience, he said. The Lt Governor impressed upon the executing agencies and all workers engaged in the construction work to develop the ‘yatri niwas’ as “a centre of spirituality”.

“Baba Amarnath’s holy pilgrimage is the highest peak of spiritual experience. The construction work of the ‘yatri niwas’ should be carried out with complete devotion and a grateful heart,” the L-G said.

Pilgrims coming to the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir stay in Jammu for a day or two before proceeding towards the Valley. In case of road closure due to rains, their stay is extended.