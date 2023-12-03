Consumers indulging in power theft to face criminal charges

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar December 2

In a concerted effort to curb extensive power theft and address outstanding payments from defaulting consumers, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) executed an impressive 10,465 inspections and disconnected the power supply of more than 11,000 consumers in the last 10 days of November.

During the period, KPDCL realised a revenue of Rs. 85.24 crore, encompassing power receipts, with the highest remittances of Rs 16.42 crore documented on November 28.

A spokesperson for KPDCL disclosed details of rampant power theft involving hooking of lines on bare conductors in metered areas and excessive energy usage beyond agreed loads by flat-rated consumers across the Kashmir division. The spokesperson stated that a penalty of Rs 1.03 crore was imposed on consumers engaged in power theft during the inspection overdrive across all six O&M circles in the last 10 days of November.

Additionally, 995 connections were regularised, and 2,120 KW load was added. The Ganderbal O&M circle conducted the highest number of inspections at 2,945, followed by Spore circle with 2,048, Srinagar circle II with 1,950, Pulwama with 1,528, Bijbehara with 1,004, and Srinagar Circle I with 990.

The spokesperson credited KPDCL patrolling teams for braving sub-zero temperatures to uncover power pilferage. In the last 10 days of November, the supply of 11,238 consumers was disconnected due to pending energy dues exceeding three months. These included 7,828 domestic, 2,979 commercial, and 346 industrial connections.

Assuring consumers of strict adherence to the power curtailment schedule following additional power allocation to UT of Jammu & Kashmir by the Central Government, the spokesperson emphasized judicious power usage. Consumers were warned against hooking, meter bypassing, and overloading, with the threat of KPDCL filing criminal charges under relevant provisions of the Electricity Act. The spokesperson stated that details of consumers with pending energy dues would soon be shared, and actions would be taken against those who assault KPDCL staff for performing official duties.

Regarding commercial consumers found tampering with meters, the spokesperson warned of legal proceedings if fines for power theft were not deposited promptly. Lists of defaulters were in possession of KPDCL and would be made public soon.

Highlighting positive outcomes of the inspection and disconnection drives, the KPDCL spokesperson affirmed that such efforts would continue to prevent energy losses and enhance revenue collection from defaulting consumers. Expressing concern over the rate of damage to domestic transformers (DTs), consumers were urged to prevent overloading, with reassurance that damaged transformers were being replaced promptly by dedicated teams working round the clock at Central Workshop Pampore and divisional-level workshops.

