Cop among 5 dismissed for 'anti-national activities'

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, October 15

Four government employees, including a policeman, and a bank manager were dismissed from service by the Jammu and Kashmir administration for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, officials said on Saturday.

The dismissed employees are Tanveer Saleem Dar, a constable in the J&K Police, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a village-level worker in the Rural Development Department, Irshad Ahmad Khan, orderly-cum-chowkidar in Jal Shakti Department at Baramulla, Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank manager Afaq Ahmad Wani, and Abdul Momin Peer, assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering sub-division, Handwara.

A government spokesperson said Tanveer Saleem Dar has been found involved in a number of terror activities and is an active courier of the militant outfits.

Andrabi has worked as an over ground worker for the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahidin. Khan has been found involved in helping terrorists in carrying out terror activities. Wani and Peer have been part of narco-terror modules and involved in distribution of drugs.

A spokesperson said the administration has adopted a “zero-tolerance policy” towards anti-national elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the government machinery.