Cop dies of accidental gunfire

Our Correspondent

Srinagar April 7

A policeman died after his service rifle went off accidentally in Kupwara district on Friday. An official said the cop, posted at the residence of BJP’s Kupwara president Abdul Rehman Lone in Awoora, had been identified as Bikram Sharma.

Sharma was immediately removed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The police force has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and has assured all necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in future. It highlights need for a strict adherence to safety protocols while handling firearms.