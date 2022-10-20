Cop drowns after rescuing his two children from river

Our Correspondent

Jammu: A policeman, Seshipal Singh, lost his life on Wednesday while saving his two children from a river in Kathua district. The children had slipped into the Ujh river while taking a bath in Jasrota area. His body was later fished out of the river. PTI

4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh, no damage reported

Leh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Ladakh region on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. Officials said there were no report of any damage. PTI

L-G chairs first meeting of J&K Higher Education Council

Jammu: L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Higher Education Council in Srinagar. He stressed on the need to develop a road map to enhance the potential of human resources and transform J&K’s universities into economic growth centres.