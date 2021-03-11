Cop injured in encounter between militants, security forces in Srinagar’s Nowhatta

Srinagar, August 14
A cop was injured during an encounter between militants and security forces in Nowhatta area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday on the eve of the Independence Day, police said, adding a terrorist was also injured.
“Chance #encounter started in Nowhatta area of #Srinagar. Police & CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone police wrote on Twitter.
A police official said bike-borne militants fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta, which was retaliated.
During encounter, one policeman sustained injuries, the official said.
“In the ongoing #encounter, one policeman namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One #terrorist also got injured. Search is still going on. Further details shall follow,” police said in another tweet.
Police recovered a motorcycle and an AK rifle from the spot, the official said.
