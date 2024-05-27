Cop involved in drug trafficking dismissed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 26

A police constable booked last year under the NDPS Act was dismissed from service in Reasi district, an official said on Sunday.

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma ordered the dismissal of selection grade constable Tariq Hussain Shah for his prolonged unauthorised absence from duties and alleged involvement in drug trafficking, a police spokesperson said.

Shah was booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar police station last year. The delinquent official was issued multiple notices but he failed to report back. Final show cause notice to him was issued by the Reasi district police headquarters on April 5, 2023.

In her detailed factual report, Sharma observed that the charges of violations of police rules and regulations, absenteeism, grave misconduct, indiscipline and negligence were proved against the constable, making him unfit to serve the department.

“The stern departmental action of dismissal has been taken after the delinquent cop did not pay heed to series of signals, attendance notices and show cause notices which were served upon him,” the spokesperson said.

