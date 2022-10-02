 Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama : The Tribune India

Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the attack

Security personnel stand guard after militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. PTI

PTI

Srinagar, October 2

A policeman was killed and a CRPF jawan injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The attack took place in Pinglana area of the south Kashmir district.

“Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured,” Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet.

The attack comes ahead of high-profile visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah’s trip to J-K is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 4.

The police said reinforcements were rushed to the area and a search operation was launched.

A police spokesman identified the slain policeman as Javid Ahmad Dar. He also said the injured CRPF jawan was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

Senior police officers, along with reinforcement, reached the spot, the spokesman added.

“We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. We stand by the family of the martyr at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel,” the spokesperson said.

Police have registered a case, the investigation is in progress and officers are working to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, he said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a search is going on there.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties condemned the attack.

“Attack on joint naka party of JKP and CRPF is a cowardice & condemnable act of terrorists. I salute the bravery of JKP’s SPO Javid Ahmad Dar, who attained martyrdom. Prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act,” Sinha said in a tweet.

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack.

“While condemning this attack I send my condolences to the family of the J&K police personnel who laid down his life in the line of duty today. I also send my best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured CRPF personnel,” Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Another former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Condemn this attack. My deepest condolences to the family of the martyred policeman. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Peoples Conference too condemned the attack. “We strongly condemn the militant attack upon the joint naka party of Police & CRPF at Pinglana (Pulwama) in which 1 police personnel lost his life & 1 CRPF personnel got injured. Heartfelt condolences & sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayers for the injured,” it said in a tweet.

“Deeply shocked over the death of a policeman in a terror attack in Pulwama. My solidarity with the family of the martyred police personnel. This is an absolute act of cowardice. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured CRPF personnel,” Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari wrote on Twitter. PTI

 

