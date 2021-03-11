Cop killed in Kulgam grenade attack

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 14

A policeman was killed in a grenade attack in Kulgam district, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Qaimoh area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday night.

Cops check a vehicle on the eve of Independence Day in Jammu, on Sunday. PTI

The Kashmir zone police stated on twitter that the deceased cop had been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch. After sustaining injuries, Tahir was shifted to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag where he succumbed.

Ultras using drones Since it has become difficult to come via ground, terrorists are using drones to drop weapons here. Dilbag Singh, DGP

In Rajouri, an encounter broke out between terrorists and units of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles as well as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police on Sunday evening. Jammu-based Army PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the operational contact with terrorists was established at around 7.30 pm at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.

A jawan along the LoC in Pallanwala.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh also confirmed the development and said the encounter was underway and further details were awaited.

In Srinagar's Nowhatta area, a cop was injured during an encounter between militants and security forces. The Kashmir zone stated on Twitter that bike-borne militants fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta. Security men retaliated. During the encounter, one policeman sustained injuries. A motorcycle and an AK rifle have been seized from the spot.

A day before, a CRPF man was injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at a team of security men in Srinagar’s Eidgah locality. Barely three days ago, the Army had foiled a suicide attack on its base in Darhal area of Rajouri during which two terrorists and four soldiers lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the Northern Command, paid a visit to the Pargal post in Rajouri three days after the fierce encounter. Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas and interacted with troops at the post. He was briefed by GOC of Romeo Force about the operation.

The Army Commander complimented the unit for its alertness and professionalism in tackling the suicide bombers. He also reviewed the operational preparedness along the LoC.

At the same time, DGP Dilbag Singh has said the situation in J&K is much better than before and the graph of militancy has been coming down. “The launch pads across the Line of Control are intact and there is a huge pressure to push militants into the Valley,” he said.

Singh said the people of Kashmir had helped the security forces and the administration with a great understanding. “Today, students and employees are going to schools and offices, respectively, without any fear. The businessmen too are without fear. There is no obstruction in any way today and everyone, including people and security forces, are working together for that. So, the security situation is much better and we will further make it better,” the DGP said.

Singh said the anti-infiltration grid had been made stronger which had resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders. “There were attempts and they succeeded in a few, but in total, the situation along the border is much better than before and there is a much better control. Since it has become difficult to come via ground, they (terrorists) are using drones to transport weapons as the neighbour continues with its sinister designs,” he added. (With inputs from Agencies)

