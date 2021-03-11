Cop killed in Kulgam grenade attack

Security man injured as militants open fire in Nowhatta; gunfight breaks out in Rajouri

Cop killed in Kulgam grenade attack

CRPF personnel with a sniffer dog keep vigil on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur. ANI

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 14

A policeman was killed in a grenade attack in Kulgam district, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Qaimoh area of the south Kashmir district on Saturday night.

Cops check a vehicle on the eve of Independence Day in Jammu, on Sunday. PTI

The Kashmir zone police stated on twitter that the deceased cop had been identified as Tahir Khan, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch. After sustaining injuries, Tahir was shifted to the GMC Hospital in Anantnag where he succumbed.

Ultras using drones

Since it has become difficult to come via ground, terrorists are using drones to drop weapons here. Dilbag Singh, DGP

In Rajouri, an encounter broke out between terrorists and units of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles as well as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police on Sunday evening. Jammu-based Army PRO Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said the operational contact with terrorists was established at around 7.30 pm at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.

A jawan along the LoC in Pallanwala.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh also confirmed the development and said the encounter was underway and further details were awaited.

In Srinagar's Nowhatta area, a cop was injured during an encounter between militants and security forces. The Kashmir zone stated on Twitter that bike-borne militants fired at a police party near Redpora Park, Sazgari Pora Nowhatta. Security men retaliated. During the encounter, one policeman sustained injuries. A motorcycle and an AK rifle have been seized from the spot.

A day before, a CRPF man was injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at a team of security men in Srinagar’s Eidgah locality. Barely three days ago, the Army had foiled a suicide attack on its base in Darhal area of Rajouri during which two terrorists and four soldiers lost their lives.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the Northern Command, paid a visit to the Pargal post in Rajouri three days after the fierce encounter. Lt Gen Dwivedi visited forward areas and interacted with troops at the post. He was briefed by GOC of Romeo Force about the operation.

The Army Commander complimented the unit for its alertness and professionalism in tackling the suicide bombers. He also reviewed the operational preparedness along the LoC.

At the same time, DGP Dilbag Singh has said the situation in J&K is much better than before and the graph of militancy has been coming down. “The launch pads across the Line of Control are intact and there is a huge pressure to push militants into the Valley,” he said.

Singh said the people of Kashmir had helped the security forces and the administration with a great understanding. “Today, students and employees are going to schools and offices, respectively, without any fear. The businessmen too are without fear. There is no obstruction in any way today and everyone, including people and security forces, are working together for that. So, the security situation is much better and we will further make it better,” the DGP said.

Singh said the anti-infiltration grid had been made stronger which had resulted in almost zero infiltration along the borders. “There were attempts and they succeeded in a few, but in total, the situation along the border is much better than before and there is a much better control. Since it has become difficult to come via ground, they (terrorists) are using drones to transport weapons as the neighbour continues with its sinister designs,” he added. (With inputs from Agencies)

Situation getting better: Police

  • DGP Dilbag Singh says the situation in J&K is much better than before and the graph of militancy has been falling down.
  • At the same time, the launch pads across the LoC are intact and there is a huge pressure to push militants into the Valley, he adds.
  • The anti-infiltration grid had been made stronger which had resulted in almost zero infiltration, the police claim.

Lt Gen Dwivedi at forward post

  • Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, chief of the Northern Command, visited the Pargal post in Darhal area of Rajouri where four soldiers and two ultras were killed in a recent encounter.
  • He complimented the unit for its alertness and professionalism in tackling the suicide bombers, and also reviewed the operational preparedness along the Line of Control.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Patriotic fervour sweeps city

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts