Cop killed in militant attack in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 11

A policeman was killed and four others wounded in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday. Militants hurled a grenade upon a joint team of the police and the BSF at Nishat Park crossing in Bandipora, resulting in injuries to five cops, the police said. The attack took place at about 5 pm, a police spokesperson said.

Among the injured was Zubair Ahmad who succumbed. The condition of other injured is stated to be stable. The police have registered a case under relevant sections.

An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances. “The area has been cordoned and a search operation has been going on,” the police said. Attacks on policemen have intensified in the past few weeks. Security forces have killed nearly 28 militants in Kashmir this year.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has issued arrest warrants against eight alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists on charges of money laundering related to funding terrorist and secessionist activities in the Valley. Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh issued non-bailable warrants against Gulam Nabi Khan, Umer Faroog Shera, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Nazir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Majeed Sofi, Mubarak Shah and Mohd Yusuf on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court noted the submission made by ED that the accused persons had been declared proclaimed offenders in 2013 itself. The court also directed the Enforcement Directorate to supply the copies of the charge sheet, filed recently the agency, to accused Mohammad Shafi Shah and the counsel appearing for other accused in the case — Mushtag Ahmad Lone, Muzaffar Ahmad Dar and Talib Lali. (With PTI inputs)

