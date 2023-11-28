Copper wire theft leaves street lights without power

Jammu, November 27
The LED street lights installed in different areas of Jammu under the Smart City project have been rendered non-functional as the thieves have stolen the copper wires, prompting the authorities to now put new wires.
The local residents, especially in the Gandhi Nagar area, have been complaining to the authorities about delay in making the street lights operational despite their installation months ago. However, it has now come to light that at most places in Gandhi Nagar locality, the copper wires were stolen soon after these poles were installed.
The wires are now being again laid in different sectors of the locality where accommodation of high profile officers is located. It has been learnt that the officials of Smart City project have also lodged police complaints regarding theft of wires and other material installed under the prestigious project.
“The work on putting new copper wires has started in the area which will be completed in coming weeks,” said an official overseeing the project.
