Cops act tough on women drug peddlers, seize properties, book them under PSA

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 5

With the rise of women drug peddlers across Jammu region, the police have started acting against tough against these smugglers and begun seizure of properties and slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA).

Kishtwar police on Wednesday detained a notorious woman drug peddler from town area under PSA (PIT NDPS). The accused has been identified as Mahfooza Begum, residing in Sarkoot Kishtwar.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Abdul Qayoom said the detention was part of a multi-pronged strategy to address the rampant drug abuse in the area. “Investigations revealed Mahfooza Begum’s involvement in numerous drug peddling cases, leading to her detention under the PSA (PIT NDPS) to halt her activities and safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from falling into drug addiction,” the SSP informed.

Following the issuance of PSA orders, Kishtwar SSP constituted a special team to apprehend the drug peddler. She was subsequently lodged in Bhaderwah district jail.

J&K police are continuously running awareness programmes against drugs, especially for school and college going students. The drugs, most of which is being smuggled from Pakistan, is being circulated in almost all towns and cities of the UT. Besides, many consignment of drugs smuggled from Pakistan into J&K and supposed to reach Punjab were also seized.

On June 3, police had attached the properties of two alleged women smugglers in Jammu.

The accused was identified as Shakeela, a resident of Rajeev Nagar, Jammu, whose house was attached by the police under Section 68-Fof NDPS Act, 1985.

“The residential house was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/ enquiry conducted by police. The property was prima facie acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the owner the house” said Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar.

In another case, property of drug peddling accused Sudhesha Kumari, a resident of Resham Ghar Colony, was attached by the police.

Sudesha Kumari was under the police radar for several years. “Accumulating substantial wealth through the illegal trafficking of drugs, primarily targeting the youth, Kumari constructed a double-storey house in Resham Ghar Colony. The seizure of her property is a part of the ongoing efforts to dismantle drug networks and disrupt the financial foundations of such criminal activities,” the Jammu SSP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kishtwar