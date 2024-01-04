Cops attach apple orchard under UAPA in Ganderbal

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 3

Tightening noose around terrorism-related activities, Kashmir Police have attached 10 marlas of apple orchard land in Ganderbal belonging to an accused booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The land falls under survey/khasra no.984, situated at Revenue Estate, Wakoora, and belongs to Lateef Ahmad Kambay of Wakoora in Ganderbal district.

The police said the action was in compliance with the orders issued by the Court of Additional Session Judge, designated under the NIA Act, Ganderbal.

The court passed the orders with reference to Case FIR No. 110/2022 U/S 353 IPC, 13, 18, 23, 38, 39 UA (P) Act, 7/25 IA Act, 207 MV Act of police station, Ganderbal.

The orders were officially recorded under CNR No. JKGB010005642024 on December 29. The accused is currently lodged at Central Jail, Srinagar.

The property was attachment under Section 33 (1) of the UAPA, following due legal process. The police said it was committed to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the security of the area.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ganderbal #Kashmir #Srinagar