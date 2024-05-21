Cops recover Rs 6.50 lakh duped online

Jammu, May 20
The Cyber Cell of Jammu Police have recovered Rs 6.5 lakh out of the total of Rs 11.12 lakh that were duped in an online fraud.
As per the police, a complaint was received regarding financial fraud of Rs 11.12 lakh. The complainant joined a WhatsApp group for reviews of restaurants and hotels and invested an amount of Rs 11.12 lakh in several transactions. After investing the said amount, fraudsters blocked the victim’s phone number from WhatsApp.
“During the investigation, the Cyber Cell Jammu acted swiftly, which ultimately led to putting on hold an amount of Rs 6,50,472 out of the total amount of Rs 11.12 lakh in online cyber crime complaints. Further investigation is underway,” an official informed. The official said, “The Jammu district police are equipped with advanced technology and skilled personnel and remain at the forefront in the fight against cybercriminals.”
