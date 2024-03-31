Cops take out rally against drug abuse

Srinagar, March 30
The Jammu and Kashmir Police today organised an awareness rally about drug abuse. The rally was attended by students, traders’ federation and youth of the Awantipora area.
The awareness rally was flagged off by Awantipora Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mumtaz Ali Bhatti along with the Awantipora Tehsildar. The rally passed through various routes of the sub-division and culminated near Dogripora crossing.
The main aim of the rally was to spread awareness about ill-effects and dangers of the use of drugs.
Bhatti appealed to the public to join hands with the police in fighting the use of drugs and other related substances to eliminate this social evil from society. The participants were holding banners and placards in their hands with messages against drug abuse and raised slogans against the social evil and pledged to join their hands to eradicate the menace.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...