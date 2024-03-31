Cops take out rally against drug abuse

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 30

The Jammu and Kashmir Police today organised an awareness rally about drug abuse. The rally was attended by students, traders’ federation and youth of the Awantipora area.

The awareness rally was flagged off by Awantipora Sub-Divisional Police Officer Mumtaz Ali Bhatti along with the Awantipora Tehsildar. The rally passed through various routes of the sub-division and culminated near Dogripora crossing.

The main aim of the rally was to spread awareness about ill-effects and dangers of the use of drugs.

Bhatti appealed to the public to join hands with the police in fighting the use of drugs and other related substances to eliminate this social evil from society. The participants were holding banners and placards in their hands with messages against drug abuse and raised slogans against the social evil and pledged to join their hands to eradicate the menace.

