Cops told to keep eye on troublemakers in Doda

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 13

Authorities in mountainous Doda district on Wednesday directed police to keep close watch on trouble makers and rumour-mongers following the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 that had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Order was issued by SSP Abdul Qayoom during a security review meeting attended by all SHOs and senior officers.

“Police officers were directed to keep the activities of anti-social elements, trouble creators, rumour mongers and suspects under close surveillance, and carry out area domination exercises and surveillance in coordination with Army and Central Armed Police Force so that no undesired element may succeed to create any disturbance and disturb the peaceful atmosphere” an officer , who attended the meeting, said. A threadbare discussion was also held with supervisory officers on the cases registered during the current year, as well as backlog cases. They were directed to ensure speedy disposal of such cases.

The officials were directed to make special efforts and ensure disposal of inquest proceedings, constitution of special teams at police station level for the arrest of absconders besides tracing of missing persons and review of history-sheeters. In NDPS cases, it was stressed upon the officers to ascertain the forward and backward links so that the nexus of drug trafficking could be rooted out from the district.

On traffic violations, the officers were ordered to take stringent action if any violation is noticed.

#Article 370 #Doda #Jammu #Kashmir #Supreme Court