Cops warn of legal action against rumour-mongers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 14

The Jammu Police have warned the users of social media handles asking people to avoid moving out of their homes during the night time in the backdrop of the terror attacks in the region.

“Fake information is being circulated by some social media handles regarding avoiding night outing in Jammu. We have taken strong note of such rumours and told people that this information is absolutely baseless and they should not take such rumours and fake information seriously,” a statement by the police read. It further said the police and security forces had maintained proper surveillance.

#Jammu #Social Media