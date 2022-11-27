Councillors to get Rs 60K allowance

PTI

Leh/Jammu, November 26

Councillors of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council of Leh and Kargil will now get Rs 60,000 as monthly allowances. With this, their monthly emoluments have been hiked to Rs 1.20 lakh, an official said.

A notification regarding it was issued by Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner-Secretary, General Administration Department, on Saturday.

“Councillors shall be getting additional monthly constituency allowance at Rs 40,000, besides office and telephone allowance at Rs 10,000 and medical allowance of Rs 10,000,” it stated.