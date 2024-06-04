Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing in their constituencies

PTI

Srinagar, June 4

Two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir—Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti—are trailing in their constituencies in the first hour of counting on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission.

Abdullah contested the polls from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, while Mehbooba from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC) is trailing by over 2,600 votes in the first hour of counting against his nearest rival and independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

The NC leader is locked in a virtual triangular contest for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat with separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone and Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, a former MLA currently lodged in Tihar jail in a UAPA case.

Mehbooba, the president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who is up against prominent Gujjar and NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad in Anantnag-Rajouri seat, is trailing by over 26,000 votes.

On the third seat in the Kashmir valley, the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency—NC’s Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading over his nearest rival, PDP’s Waheed Para—by over 3,300 votes.

10:11 04 Jun BJP ahead in Jammu, Udhampur Lok Sabha constituencies BJP was leading in the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission. BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma was leading in the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency while party leader and Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Udhampur. Besides them, there are 32 candidates in the fray from the seats. PTI 10:08 04 Jun BJP leads in Jammu BJP Jugal Kishore: 1,19,641 Congress Raman Bhalla: 89,088 09:37 04 Jun ‘Left everything to people, will accept their mandate’: Apni Party candidate Zafar Iqbal Manhas As the counting of votes in Lok Sabha polls is underway, Apni Party candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri Zafar Iqbal Manhas said that the people have already exercised their franchise adding that he is ready to accept the mandate of public. “According to me, everything was over on May 25, when people went to cast their votes. Whatever has to happen will happen today. During elections, I was stressed but now I have left everything to people and I will accept their mandate,” Zafar Iqbal Manhas said. ANI 09:03 04 Jun Omar Abdullah leading, Mehbooba Mufti trailing Among the two former Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was leading and Mehbooba Mufti was trailing in their respective constituencies. As per the early leads available here, former CM and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was leading over his rival Sajad Gani Lone of the J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency. In the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, former Chief Minister and chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti was trailing NC candidate, Mian Altaf Ahmad. Leads for the other three constituencies of Srinagar, Jammu and Kathua-Udhampur were awaited as. 08:46 04 Jun Early trends from Jammu & Kashmir Dr Jitendra Singh (BJP) leading from Udhampur. Jugal Kishore (BJP) leading from Jammu. Agha Ruhullah (NC) is leading from Srinagar. Omar Abdullah (NC) leading from Baramulla.

