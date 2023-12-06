Couple chargesheeted for duping lecturer of Rs 6 lakh in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu Crime Branch produced a 214-page chargesheet against a couple for cheating a lecturer on the pretext of providing her a plot of land in Jammu.

The plot Accused Jameel Anjum and his wife Sana Mir cheated complainant Tripta Charak, a resident of Jammu locality

As per the chargesheet, the couple took Rs 6 lakh from Tripta on the pretext of providing her a plot in Jammu

However, the accused neither arranged a piece of JDA plot for her nor refunded the money taken from her as advance

The chargesheet was produced in the court for judicial determination against accused Jameel Anjum and his wife Sana Mir, residents of Naraian Mohalla, Jammu, for hatching criminal conspiracy and cheating the complainant Tripta Charak, a resident of Afghana Mohalla, Jammu. The couple swindled around Rs 6 lakh from her.

Tripta Charak had lodged a written complaint alleging that accused Jameel Anjum took an amount of Rs 6 lakh from her through cheques to arrange allotment of a Jammu Development Authority plot situated at Channi Rama, Jammu, for which the complainant had to get a personal loan sanctioned from the bank.

The accused also told the complainant that he was a Public Relation Officer of a Cabinet Minister in 2013. However, the accused neither arranged a piece of JDA plot for her nor refunded the money taken from her as an advance amount.

On receipt of the complaint, a preliminary enquiry was initiated and during the course of enquiry the allegations levelled were prima-facie substantiated, leading to the registration of formal case under relevant sections of law for in-depth investigation.

“During investigation, it has been proved that accused cheated the complainant. The culprit is a habitual offender and is involved in four more criminal cases,” an official said.

