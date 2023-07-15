Court defers hearing in 1990 killing of 4 IAF officers by ultras

PTI

Jammu, July 14

A local court on Friday deferred the hearing in a case related to the killing of four IAF officers by terrorists in 1990 after one of the key accused, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo, alias ‘Nanaji’, was arrested by the Srinagar police along with nine others for conspiring to revive separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The special TADA court, Jammu, has issued warrants for the presence of Nanaji on the next date of hearing, which has been set for August 19, CBI chief prosecutor Manoka Kohli said.

Besides Pahloo, others accused in the killing of IAF personnel include JKLF chief Yasin Malik; Ali Mohammed Mir; Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, alias Mustafa; Javed Ahmed Mir, alias ‘Nalka’; Showkat Ahmed Bakshi and Javed Ahmed Zargar.

As the proceedings of the case started on Friday, the court was informed by both sides (prosecution and defence) that one of the accused, Nanaji, was arrested by the Srinagar police on Monday and was not available. He is presently in police remand.

“A prosecution witness was present in the court but could not record his statement due to non-availability of Nanaji, who is on bail and used to appear on every date. The court was informed that he was among some people who were arrested in Srinagar,” Kohli said. She said the court issued production warrants against Nanaji to ensure his presence on the next date of hearing on August 19.

Kohli said the court turned down the request of the prosecution witness for recording his statement because of the absence of the accused in the trial court. Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail, was present through video conference, while others were physically present.

The special TADA court has framed charges separately against the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief and several others in the case as well as another case related to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, by his group in 1989.

