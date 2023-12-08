Court denies bail to man who duped job seekers

Jammu, December 7
A court here has rejected the bail plea of an accused recently arrested by the cyber wing of the J&K Police for his alleged involvement in creating a fake website of a government department to dupe gullible job seekers.
Tahir Ahmad Bhat, who claims to be a journalist from Sarnal Payeen village of Anantnag district, moved a bail application in the court of special mobile magistrate, Srinagar, Ahsan Malik on November 22.
He was among two persons arrested by the cyber police after registering a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code following a written communication from the health and medical education department that their official website had been cloned and fake appointment orders uploaded.
Investigations revealed that 10 unemployed youth from different parts of the Kashmir Valley were duped of their money on the pretext of getting them jobs.
“It is strange that the accused herein is a journalist by profession and is allegedly involved in the crime and is a habitual criminal and many FIRs are already registered against him. So, in no circumstances, the accused/ applicant herein is entitled to concession of bail,” the magistrate said on Monday.
