Court seeks NIA response on jailed leader’s interim bail plea

New Delhi, June 6
A Delhi court on Thursday directed the NIA to respond by tomorrow to an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 terror funding case, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP after the recently concluded General Election. Former J&K MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Baramulla.
He moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions. The application was moved before Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh on June 4, and had directed the NIA to file its response by today. However, the agency on Thursday sought more time to file the reply. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the UAPA in the alleged terror funding case.
