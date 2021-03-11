Covid: Seven new cases in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, June 2

J&K reported seven new Covid cases, taking the infection tally in the UT to 4,54,262, officials today said.

Four cases were reported from Jammu district while two cases were detected in Srinagar district. There are 56 active cases while the recoveries have reached 4,49,452. The Covid-induced death toll stands at 4,752 as no fresh fatality was reported.